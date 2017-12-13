Star Wars Battlefront 2's free Last Jedi update is live today

The Last Jedi has come to Star Wars Battlefront 2 in the form of a free update that adds Finn and Captain Phasma to the lineup of hero characters, along with a new hero ship (Tallie Lintra's RZ-2 A-wing), new campaign missions, and a pair of new multiplayer maps. First things first, though: Battlefront 2 writer Mitch Dyer hit up Twitter to reassure Star Wars fans that the DLC doesn't spoil The Last Jedi film in any way—but if you want to go into it "totally blind," watch the movie first.

With that out of the way, here's the (also spoiler-free) lowdown on what's coming. The three missions included in the Resurrection DLC will add three new campaign missions "that continue Iden's saga in the Star Wars universe." (That would be Iden Versio, head honcho of the Empire's elite special forces unit Inferno Squad.) Crait is a new Galactic Assault map in which the First Order brings AT-M6 walkers to bear against Resistance forces at a former Rebel Alliance outpost, while a new Starfighter Assault battle will take place at D'Qar, as the First Order launches an attack against the main base of the Resistance in an effort to crush it completely.

The update also brings the usual array of fixes and tweaks, including a bit of buffing for Lando, Yoda, and Chewie, and a slight nerf for Boba Fett. Server lag on "large game modes" and stuttering during gameplay should be reduced, and the "idle-kick logic that detects players who aren't participating in the match" has been improved, which could be bad news for popsicle bots. The second and third Star Card slots for all four Trooper classes has been unlocked, and all players will be given three common Star Cards per class to fill them.

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 Last Jedi update is free, and the full list of changes is posted on the Battlefront 2 forum.