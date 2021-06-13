Popular

Star-studded interactive thriller 12 Minutes releases this August

Not long now until the home invasion mystery starring Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy

12 Minutes, the "interactive thriller" created by lone developer Luis Antonio and published by Annapurna Interactive, already got a longer presentation at the Tribeca Games Spotlight, and at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, we finally got the release date - 12 Minutes will release August 19, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Apart from the fact that it's a time-loop mystery that plays entirely from a top-down perspective, 12 Minutes of course stands out for its cast of stars—featuring Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy (X-Men) and married couple, and Wilem Dafoe as a policeman who shakes up their lives during a home invasion. Who wouldn't want Wilem Dafoe to come knock their door down? Well, you won't have to wait much longer for that.

