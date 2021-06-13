Star-studded interactive thriller 12 Minutes releases this August

12 Minutes, the "interactive thriller" created by lone developer Luis Antonio and published by Annapurna Interactive, already got a longer presentation at the Tribeca Games Spotlight, and at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, we finally got the release date - 12 Minutes will release August 19, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Apart from the fact that it's a time-loop mystery that plays entirely from a top-down perspective, 12 Minutes of course stands out for its cast of stars—featuring Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy (X-Men) and married couple, and Wilem Dafoe as a policeman who shakes up their lives during a home invasion. Who wouldn't want Wilem Dafoe to come knock their door down? Well, you won't have to wait much longer for that.