Star Ocean is coming to PC for the first time on November 28

Square Enix is bringing Star Ocean to PC for the first time next month in the form of 4K, remastered edition of Star Ocean: The Last Hope. It will be breaking free of its console shackles and launching on Steam on November 28.

The Last Hope might seen like an unusual choice for the series’ first PC launch. It was released in 2009 for Xbox 360 and PS3, and it’s the fifth out of six games in the main series and not really a fan favourite. But it actually makes some sense. Despite being the fifth game, it takes place before the first. It’s a prequel, then, which isn’t a bad place to jump into a series.

When it launches on PC next month, it will come with 4K support, Steam achievements as well as keyboard and controller support.

From the press release: “Featuring strategic real-time combat, the remastered title also includes a deep Item Creation System, the Private Action system that explores character relationships and subplots for a richer and more rewarding story, and exhilarating Blindside battle system, which fuses evasion and offense into exciting combat encounters.”

I played The Last Hope back in 2009, but I couldn’t tell you much about it. I think I mucked around in a castle for a while. And I wandered around a nice spaceship, I think? Look, I’m getting old, I can’t be expected to remember all the games. It’s nice to see more big JRPGs heading to PC, though.