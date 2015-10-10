Star Citizen features Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Mark Hamill

Wing Commander had Mark Hamill. Tachyon: The Fringe had Bruce Campbell. Privateer 2: The Darkening had Clive Owen and John Hurt. What I'm saying is that space games and famous actors go together like chocolate and my fat mouth. Star Citizen is the latest—and Cloud Imperium has pulled out all the stops thanks to all that money people keep funnelling into its game.

It's just been announced at CitizenCon that the ambitious space sim thingy stars Gary Oldman. Yep, Gary Oldman from Batman, The Fifth Element, and other films. BUT WAIT it also stars Gillian Anderson off them X-Files, acting alongside Mark Strong, Mark Hamill, John Rhys Davies, Andy Serkis, and more people who aren't quite as famous. Here's the image that announces the impressive cast list:

And here's an in-game screen of Gary Oldman playing Admiral Bishop. He looks more like Jeff Bridges than himself here, which is weird.

Oldman and co. are are the stars of Squadron 42, Star Citizen's single-player component, and there'll doubtless be more details about the game flying out of CitizenCon this weekend.