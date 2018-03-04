Square Enix teases Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth re-release with new trailer

Square Enix has released a mystery trailer related to JRPG Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth that suggests a remaster, or at least a port, could be on the way. The teaser trailer, above, comes with the description: "In 2018, the goddess descends", and the publisher has launched a Twitter account off the back of it that promises more information soon.

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was the PSP port of Valkyrie Profile, which originally came out on PlayStation in 1999 to strong reviews. The port reworked all the cut-scenes.

If it is a proper remake or remaster, then it seems sensible to assume that it will make it onto PC: Square Enix has already brought two old JRPGS—Secret of Mana and Chrono Trigger—to PC this year. Unfortunately, neither of them have been very good ports, so if Valykrie profile is next we'll have to hope the publisher does a better job this time around.

The original game was developed by Tri-Ace, who also made the Star Ocean series.

