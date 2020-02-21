Space skulls, sentient gas, and other weird things we've found in the No Man's Sky update

The No Man's Sky Living Ship update brought us weird, biological ships we can hatch from Void Eggs, but it also added lots of new encounters to the star systems you visit. Bizarre lifeforms, unusual resource deposits, shattered frigates and freighters, and wondrous alien structures are out there, waiting for you to find them.

You may want to discover these new encounters for yourself, in which case, don't watch the video above! Otherwise, the video (also here on YouTube) shows what I've found in just a few short hours of searching—and a quick skim of the No Man's Sky subreddit demonstrates there's way more out there to be discovered.

To find these bizarre and intriguing new sights, all you need to do is enter any star system and start flying around at pulse speed. Eventually you'll receive a notification that an anomaly or other mysterious signal has been detected. Just drop out of pulse speed and you'll be able to check it out. It may be a new NPC trader or an alien pilot needing help to repair its ship, but it may be something far more weird, like a massive, monstrous skull floating silently in an asteroid field. Happy hunting.