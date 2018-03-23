Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition is coming in May

Space Hulk: Deathwing is a vaguely Left 4 Dead-like experience set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe: One to four players dress up in their Space Marine best and then climb aboard a drifting space hulk, where they will stalk through gothic corridors and cut down massive waves of Genestealers. It's a decently fun slaughter-the-hordes-style FPS, although "the Steam refund function is your friend" is generally not something you want to read in a review.

Developer Streum On Studio took steps to address some of those shortcoming with a major update a year ago, after which it began work an overhauled Enhanced Edition, with new classes, weapons, skills, enemies, and other improvements. It missed its initial end of 2017 release target, but the studio announced today that it's now set to go live on May 22.

The Enhanced Edition will include a new progression system that unlocks class customization options including armor and weapon skins, attachments, and perks, and a new Chaplain support class. Players will have access to new weapons and new enemies to use them on, and "Special Missions" that will feature randomized objectives and spawns.

All Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition content will be free for current owners of the game, and some of it has already rolled out to owners via individual updates. The developers also took pains to note that all class customization options are earned strictly through gameplay, "with no microtransactions." That's kind of a big selling point these days.