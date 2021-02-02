Sonic Prime is an animated Sonic the Hedgehog series coming to Netflix

Sega promised lots of Sonic in 2020. Then late last year, it promised lots of Sonic in 2021. Will 2022 be the year of relative Sonic silence? Apparently not: A 24-episode animated series called Sonic Prime is slated for next year.

According to a press release I've received the series will be aimed at kids 6-11, which means grown adults aren't allowed to gripe about it on the internet. Elsewhere, the announcement casts the net slightly wider, recommending it for "kids, families and long-time fans."

It'll be animated by WildBrain, which has previously worked on Snoopy in Space, Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, Carmen Sandiego and Mega Man: Full Charged, among others. WildBrain will collaborate with Sega on production as well, while the creators of Ben 10, Man of Action Entertainment, will act as executive producers and showrunners.

Apparently it'll be "a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in [Sonic's] gloved hands." Elsewhere, we're assured that "Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it's a journey of self-discovery and redemption." So look forward to some nice gooey warm feelings in the company of the blue animal, when Sonic Prime eventually hits Netflix some time next year.

PS: this Sonic the Hedgehog costume still exists, you know: