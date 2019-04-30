The Sonic the Hedgehog movie's first trailer has freaked out the internet

The first Sonic The Hedgehog movie trailer is out and the internet's initial verdict is: what the heck is that?

There's a range of reactions. Some people are comparing Jim Carrey's moustache to Stalin for some reason, others are fascinated by the grotesque almost-human proportions of Sonic's CGI form. Look at his strange, long legs and conditioned furriness. He has human-shaped hands but no fingernails, and he's wearing shoes and no pants. Why?

But hey, everyone's talking about it, and lots of grown ups will go and see it ironically, and to enjoy some vintage Jim Carrey gurning. Here's are some of the web's reactions so far.

What the hell was that?

me watching the new #SonicMovie trailer like.. pic.twitter.com/4M9lmsYPPAApril 30, 2019

Every single Sonic fan who begged Paramount to release the #SonicMovie trailer right now: pic.twitter.com/21XuO1yCg8April 30, 2019

I hate the Sonic trailer with my life. I will be seeing it when it comes outApril 30, 2019

Why does it have human teeth?

Presenting Sonic, but if he had teeth like a real hedgehog pic.twitter.com/eyOQZNvF2TApril 30, 2019

Finally someone had the guts to give David Cronenberg control over the Sonic franchiseApril 30, 2019

Why Gangsta's Paradise?

when the team behind the Sonic trailer decided to use Gangsta’s Paradise pic.twitter.com/31m2Ch9iw0April 30, 2019

AS I WALK THROUGH THE VALLEY OF THE SHADOW OF DEATHI TAKE A LOOK AT MY LIFE AND REALIZE THERE'S NOTHING LEFT pic.twitter.com/P8G5egxQ3zApril 29, 2019

Could it get worse?

So about that sonic trailer 😐🤨😥 pic.twitter.com/ITPMNLFciMApril 30, 2019

Don't worry, Amiga fans. They'll be a Zool movie soon, and it'll be 10,000 times better.April 30, 2019

What's going on with Jim Carrey's outfit?

I have a conspiracy theory 🤔 #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/w2n8LFMabPApril 29, 2019

Can we have a fully live action version instead?