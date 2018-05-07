Someone has made the island from Lost in Far Cry 5

It's been several years since anyone's had a reason to think about Lost, the hit ABC TV series about a bunch of people stuck on a weird island. Much like Far Cry 5, it was an extraordinarily long and compelling experience with a really crap ending. The two obviously belong together, and now, finally, they are together: someone has made the Lost island in the Far Cry 5 map editor.

The work of Un-Break-Able, the map isn't to scale (the map editor isn't powerful enough to allow that amount of space), but all of the key locations are there, and all sit pretty much where you'd expect them to. Another caveat: the map was created on PS4, so it's not available on PC unless Ubisoft adds some kind of cross-platform support for the user-generated maps. But it's still worth checking out just to see what the map maker is capable of.

"This is an accurate recreated map made in the Far Cry 5 Arcade Map Editor. Everything from as small as Sun's garden to all 9 Dharma Initiative Stations are included," reads the description. "The map cannot unfortunately be made to scale but was made as large as possible."

The map ignores the so-called "canon" locations featured in the rather poor Lost: Via Domus game which released in 2010. So what you get is a map that most closely resembles the one featured in the TV series.

Check out footage below. Cheers, Kotaku.