Sombra's Demon Hunter skin will be available without a BlizzCon ticket

If the main thing that’s tempting you to purchase a BlizzCon virtual ticket is the promise of that brilliant Sombra Demon Hunter skin—I don’t blame you—you might want to close your wallet and wait for a few months.

Spotted by PCGamesN, the fine print at the bottom of Blizzard’s post that advertises the ticket and all the in-game stuff that you can get for Overwatch, StarCraft II, and StarCraft: Remastered notes that they’ll all be made available separately next year.

There’s no specific date or cost attached, while purchasing a ticket will net you the skin straight away, letting you strut around as Demon Hunter Sombra today.

I guess there are other reasons to buy the ticket too?

BlizzCon 2018 kicks off on November 2.