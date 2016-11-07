Have a look at Sombra's skins, emotes, and sprays

Overwatch's newest character, the long-awaited hacker Sombra, finally hit the Public Test Realm today. Her ability kit revolves around rapid mobility and disruption of your opponents' abilities, thanks to her Translocator, cloaking, and hacking ability. Her aesthetic reflects this, with electrical wires running along her half-shaved head.

As is customary with all Overwatch characters, Sombra features a number of alternate-color options. Meanwhile, her legendary skins pay homage to her affiliation with the crime group Los Muertos, a central figure in the character's long-running teaser ARG. Take a look:

Finally, here's a look at all of her character skins, emotes, highlight intros and victory poses, thanks to YouTuber AskJoshy.