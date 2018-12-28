Soma is free on GOG right now

Soma, the atmospheric sci-fi horror game from Amnesia developer Frictional Games, is free to keep to GOG right now. The offer ends on Sunday at 3am PT/6am ET/11am GMT, and you can grab it here.

It's worth playing, no matter what your tastes: its twisting, cerebral plot made our list of the best stories in PC gaming earlier this year, and it's also on our best indie games list. You'll enjoy it even if you hate horror thanks to its monster-free Safe Mode, which was added last year (you can read Andy's interview with the devs about it here).

If you're interested, you should read Andy's full review—he called it a "masterpiece of audio and visual design", and said its underwater base was "one of the most fascinating, atmospheric spaces I’ve ever explored in a game". High praise indeed.

You can browse all the discounted games in GOG's Winter Sale here.