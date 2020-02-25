SnowRunner shows off new chilly environments and more stuck trucks

Ahead of its launch in a couple of months, off-roading sim SnowRunner is showing off more of the locations that you and your trusty vehicle will have to contend with. Like its predecessor, MudRunner, physics and geography will get you into jams as well as out of them, but this time you've also got to worry about a new nemesis: snow.

If you're a MudRunner fan, just think of snow as very cold mud. Judging by the trailer, there's not quite as much of it as I'd expected. The Michigan map looks more like something from its predecessor, as you drive through forests and muddy rivers to rescue vehicles. Once the trailer hits Alaska, though, things get chillier.

Those who heed the call to run in the snow will need to cross frozen lakes and snowbanks, as well as climbing up the occasional mountain, to complete their missions. You can get a good look at the open-world maps from watchtowers, where you can find missions and then plan your route. Depending on the job, which range from making deliveries to dragging trucks up steep slopes, you'll need different vehicles and upgrades.

There's something deeply rewarding about these boring sims—they're methodical, mechanical things where every path in the wilderness is a puzzle whose solutions are made up of engines and tires and, unfortunately, a bit of maths. Just getting from A to B is an achievement.

You'll be able to go for a drive with up to three mates when it launches on April 28 via the Epic Games Store.