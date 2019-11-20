Sniper Elite is being made into a board game, may not have slow-motion nutshots

Rebellion Unplugged is not the name of an album that you forgot you bought in 1993. It is in fact the name of a new board game division at Rebellion Developments that will release both physical games and collectibles based on the studio's games, beginning with Sniper Elite: The Board Game.

"My brother Chris and I have been making videogames for more than 25 years, and our love of the medium has its roots in our childhood love of board games," Rebellion founder and CEO Jason Kingsley said. "We’ve got so many great games and comic book heroes and universes to draw from too, so it’s going to be a lot of fun."

The Rebellion Unplugged website describes Sniper Elite: The Board Game as "a competitive stealth action game for two to four players" being designed by David Thompson, who previously worked on Undaunted: Normandy with Duncan Molloy, formerly of Osprey Games and now the head of Rebellion Unplugged. Details beyond that are basically non-existent at this point, which is too bad because I am extremely curious how it's going to handle all those slo-mo nutshots. (Admit it, so are you.)

Rebellion isn't the only videogame studio bringing its wares to the tabletop dimension: Earlier today, Larian Studios unveiled a board game version of its hit RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2, and launched a $160,000 Kickstarter to support its development and "help us understand market demand." It blew past its goal in four hours.

Sniper Elite: The Board Game will run its own Kickstarter campaign in early 2020, but will be playable at PAX Unplugged, "an analog-focused extension" of PAX that takes place December 6-8 in Philadelphia, PA.