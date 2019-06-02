Slime Rancher to add new, glitchy world and a chicken cloner in free update this month

Slime Rancher's next major update transports you to a simulated Far, Far Range complete with glitch slimes and new gadgets, and it will be out on June 18 for free, developer Monomi Park has announced.

Viktor's Experimental Update revolves around Viktor Humphries, who has created a simulation—or a slimeulation, as the game calls it—of the world. Unfortunately there's bugs in the code and glitched slimes, and it's your job to capture, quarantine, and research these slimes before they spread. Once you've caught enough you can leave via an exit portal, turning the slimes into bug reports. Giving bug reports to Viktor will get you new cutting-edge tech for your real-world ranch.

The glitch slimes might be disguised as other slimes or as regular objects, such as trees, so you can use Viktor's "debug spray" to reveal any that are hidden, and suck them up before they wiggle away.

The update also adds a range of new gadgets, which you can obtain by turning in bug reports. Advanced drones can handle two tasks at once, portable water taps can refill your tank on the go and the chicken cloner can, well, clone chickens. The update also adds The Decorizer, which helps you store and manage decorative items for your ranch. You can get it from the 7Zee Rewards Club as a mid-tier reward.

Alongside the update, Monomi Park will also release paid-for DLC called the Secret Style Pack. When purchased, you can search for treasure pods to get new styles (skins, basically) for your slimes, including tiger, angelic and devilish styles. There are 20 in total, and once discovered you can apply them to any of your slimes. Find out more about the DLC here.