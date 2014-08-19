Skyrim mod Skywind gets lengthy exploration-focused video

Skywind feels like such a fragile prospect. It's an ambitious idea: recreating Morrowind in Skyrim's newer engine. As with all formidable total conversions, it's hard to shake the fear that it will ultimately never happen.

Maybe this 13 minute stream VOD can help quell that fear. In it, we get to see thirteen minutes of a character just wandering about the world. It makes the whole thing feel more tangible; more real .

Unfortunately the quality isn't super-crisp, this being a version of the Twitch stream. If you want a more elegant look at the mod, you'll find plenty of trailers on its official YouTube channel .