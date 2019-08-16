Skyblivion's new voice-acted trailer looks like an actual game

If you have fond memories of the intro cinematic for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the new trailer for fan-made Skyblivion will probably give you goose bumps. The project to recreate Oblivion (yes, the whole game) as a Skyrim: Special Edition mod has been ongoing for years and every new look at it is more impressive than the last.

This new trailer, featuring voice acting by Daniel Hodge, is a whole proper game trailer of its own, teasing Oblivion's plot while showing off its enemies and scenery. I can't help but recall the fly-by shot of the Imperial City in Oblivion's opening moments set to horns and strings. It was an impressive shot of a massive city and Skyblivion's new trailer captures that feeling without attempting to go shot-for-shot or word-for-word with the original.

Previously, the Skyblivion modding team released a video showing off some of its environments, giving a look at a number of cities and locales faithfully recreated from Oblivion.

Skyblivion doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, a statement that reminds me yet again how professional a project it looks to be despite being created by modders and not a fully-funded studio. We do know that Skyblivion will be free, provided you own Skyrim and Oblivion including the DLCs, which Skyblivion's installer will check for.

While we wait for this impressive recreation, you can still install some pretty great Oblivion mods to update the game's visuals and gameplay.