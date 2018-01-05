Sign up for the OMEN by HP Bootcamp at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018

The dust has finally settled on the holidays, which means the third annual PC Gamer Weekender is almost upon us. Returning to London Olympia on February 17—18, expect the usual deluge of developer talks, tournaments, exclusive access to new PC games ahead of release, and the first ever OMEN by HP Bootcamp.

With a distinct focus on Blizzard's hero shooter Overwatch, OMEN by HP—sponsors of the Overwatch League—will put players through their paces in bespoke sessions and masterclasses hosted by some of the best esports players in the country. Veteran Overwatch expert Mark "Valkia" Purdy will be in attendance, as will members of the UK's Overwatch World Cup Team, Realzx and Kruise.

Moreover, aspiring Overwatch players can prove their worth in a once-in-a-lifetime training opportunity. Seasoned pros and established community figures will coach and face-off against two up-and-coming teams of three—before ultimately locking horns, paired with their pros, against one another to prove who the greatest up-and-coming talent really is.

In order to qualify for this tournament, prospective players must sign up with two friends here and compete in the qualifiers set to run on January 20—21. Full details, including terms and conditions, can be located here .

"The OMEN by HP Bootcamp is a fantastic addition to the PC Gamer Weekender event," says PC Gamer's UK editor-in-chief Samuel Roberts. "You can find out what it takes to become a top esports player and take your gaming to the next level. You will also get the opportunity to see pro gamers in action as they battle it out live on stage."