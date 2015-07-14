Show Us Your Rig: n-Space's Jonathan Small

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Jonathan Small, Technical Artist at n-Space working on Sword Coast Legends, uses a silver and black Cosmos S case chalk-full of red LED lights. The prudes among us might take issue with wayward cables, but its undeniable that the case and the hardware go quite well together. Being a character modeler, Jonathan also has a tablet on his desk—as we can start assuming all game artists do. He was nice enough to show off his PC and tell us about some of his favorite games.

What's in your PC?

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Definitely all the interior lights! The Cosmos S case resembles Knight Rider, so there’s a bunch of pulsing red lights that really set the mood. I can actually control those lights from the OS in real time.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

My Xbox 360 Controller and custom PB&J sandwich. Choosing between the two can be difficult.

What are you playing right now?

Batman: Arkham Knight.

What's your favorite game and why?

There are really too many! If this question were more specifically “What’s your favorite game that ships with Windows 98?”, I’d have to go with the “Solitaire”. It’s pacing was unmatched. On a more serious note, I really love how poetic “Shadow of the Colossus” is on so many levels. It’s one of my favorite games because of how the mechanics, music, visual art and writing came together and made me feel. It’s one of the few games I’ve played where experiencing the art is synonymous with playing the game.