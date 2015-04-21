Show Us Your Rig: Chucklefish's Adam Riches

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Adam Riches is an artist at Chucklefish, the studio best known for Starbound, and I pretty much want his desk. He's got a nice, large space with lots of a light and some absolutely fantastic figurines. I am seriously considering flying to the Chucklefish offices to 'interview' him just so I can make off with that 3D printed Guybrush Threepwood voodoo doll. Lacking that, Riches was kind enough to take some time and tell us about the bobbles around his desk, what he's playing right now, and why he's excited for the next Deus Ex.

What's in your PC?

Case: Cooler Master Silencio 550

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 Processor @ 3.40GHz

Memory: 8GB DDR3

Motherboard: Asus B85M-G

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 760

Primary HD: Kingston SSDNow v300 series 120GB SSD

Storage HD: Seagate Barracuda 1TB SATA 6Gb/s

Outside:

2x Dell S2340L 23" Monitors

Wacom Intuos Pro

£5 desk fan from Morrison’s

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Probably the figurines that have accumulated on my desk. I ordered some 3D printed Monkey Island and Day Of The Tentacle figures specifically because I love the classic Lucasarts adventure games (and they aren't really something you can buy merchandise for) but everything else has just mysteriously appeared in one way or another. A couple times now I’ve come into work in the morning and found a new figure placed on my desk.

I also received a unique, hand stitched framed picture of the main characters from our next game, Wayward Tide. We did secret Santa last year, and everyone got really creative and made each other handcrafted gifts.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Our office gets really warm in the summer, so right now I've got a tiny desk fan at hand, which provides a small but welcoming breeze.

I'm also regularly checking up on my desk plant. Everyone in the office has their own plant, and we've got a bet to see who's the best at keeping theirs alive. One of us (naming no names) has a particularly sad looking bonsai tree, that I’m amazed is still alive!

What are you playing right now?

I'm still making my way through Shadow of Mordor, the nemesis system is really refreshing but I've hit a point where I've got to finish story missions to continue and they aren't as compelling unfortunately. I'm also slowly working my way through the last part of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. I'm a bit of a completionist when it comes to those games so I’m urged to read every email, crawl through every vent, hack every terminal etc. It makes getting through the hub sections of the game a little overwhelming!

What's your favourite game and why?

I have a few favourites! One of them is Little Big Adventure 2, by the now defunct Adeline Software. It starts like a typical adventure game, with you tasked with performing a simple fetch quest, but the sheer scale of the game is ridiculous. By the middle of the game you're caught up in a conspiracy, fighting aliens on a totally different planet. It's completely bizarre but the story manages to constantly hold your attention, and it managed to effectively tackle real-time combat within the adventure game genre.

For similar reasons my other favourite is the original Deus Ex by Ion Storm. I came into it pretty late, but loved the way you could approach situations in different ways and how certain actions would have notable consequences within the story. I'm more than a little excited for the new one that just got announced.