Show Us Your Rig: Amplitude Studios' Romain de Waubert de Genlis

Romain at his work computer.

Romain de Waubert de Genlis is Creative Director at Amplitude Studios, best known for 4X games Endless Space and Endless Legend. Romain has shown us both his home and work setups, but his personal rig is really the one that shines. It's extremely powerful, has a flashy blue interior, and an awesome monitor to tie it all together. Romain was kind enough to tell us about both his computers, as well as what he's playing right now and how his work PC is a little out of date.

What's in your PC?

Home Specs:

ASUS RAMPAGE 5 EXTREME

i7-5930K (overclocked at 4.4 Ghz)

DDR4 2X8GB 2133 CRUCIAL

CORSAIR 750D Box

ASUS GTX 780TI 3GB DDR5

1TO Samsung SSD

Work Computer:

Work is different, I have nearly the same computer since we started amplitude, I just updated the video card with something quite average and the CPU was changed as the other one fried. I have an okay screen which is the same as the artists so we are on the same tuning. My mouse does not click by itself and my keyboard is great for typing words…

Romain's home computer

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Everything is bad ass, from the best screen ever (27” and UHD resolution at 166 mhz), water cooling and ultra-overclocked intel CPU and top notch nvidia GPU, mechanical keyboard and ultra-advanced mouse that clicks for you!

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Of course I never go without my chocobons and expressos!

What are you playing right now?

I am playing right now, like a few million people, the amazing Witcher 3… makes me feel very humble, they just nailed it!

What's your favorite game and why?

My favorite game from all time? Civilization 4 with Rise of Mankind mod… it made me want to conquer the world so many times!