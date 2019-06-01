Shoot 'em up Devil Engine hides demo for its upcoming expansion behind a cheat code

Protoculture Games has announced a major expansion for its side-scrolling shmup Devil Engine that will double the size of the game—and you can play a demo for it right now, as long as you put in the right cheat code.

You can check out a trailer for the DLC, called Devil Engine Ignition, above: it will add six new stages and a ship when it comes out later this year. Protoculture showed off a demo for Ignition at Japan's indie festival Bitsummit before announcing you can play it if you own the base game via a cheat code on the main menu.

The code, which requires a controller, is: Up, Down, Up, Down, LT, RT, LB, RB, followed by F5 and Enter together.

Did ya like what you saw on stream? If you can't make it to #BitSummit , you can play the demo RIGHT NOW from home! pic.twitter.com/9ENSbqjZmFJune 1, 2019

It sounds like the demo has been there since the 1.0 version of the game, which means everybody must've missed it. You can also play the demo with the Scathach ship if you "add 1 to the end" of the code—I'm not sure if that's literally adding the number one, or if there's one more input that you have to guess.

I've heard good things about Devil Engine, which came out in February, and 95% of its Steam reviews are positive. Granted, there are only 45 reviews, but it suggests that it's at least worth considering.