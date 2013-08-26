Shadow of the Eternals' retooled crowdfunding campaign didn't make its goal

It's been a rocky road for Shadow of the Eternals , the Eternal Darkness spiritual successor that so desperately wants to grow out of the awkward conceptualization stage and become a real game. First there was the weird, Kickstarter-like thing on their own website; then came an actual Kickstarter campaign , which was quickly pulled for "retooling." Now, their final crowdfunding campaign has concluded without making its $750,000 goal, though the developer is not giving up hope.

"It is unfortunate that we were unable to crowd-fund this project at this time, but we have not given up," says a rep from Precursor Games in a Kickstarter update . "We intend to pursue other avenues with the ultimate goal of having our games come to fruition."

It's hard to throw money at a studio that seems to have had so many troubles in deciding how to raise its funds, so it's perhaps unsurprising that this campaign didn't raise even half its goal during its month-long run. The existing fanbase is urged to migrate to the Precursor forums to continue following Shadow's development, wherever that may lead—a forum overhaul is planned within the next week to bolster the community and provide a space for people to "enjoy and discuss everything Precursor Games."