Shadow of the Eternals pulls its crowdfunding campaign

Shadow of the Eternals developer Precursor Games has "temporarily" withdrawn its Kickstarter campaign, with 15 days left in its funding period and with less than 10% of its goal met.

In an update to the Kickstarter community, Paul Caporicci of Precursor Games explained that the campaign will be suspended, along with the studio's own PayPal drive on their website. "Along with [the Kickstarter] support has come a host of a new exciting opportunities that will make the game better than we envisioned," he says. "As a result, we have chosen to temporarily take down the Shadow of the Eternals crowdfunding campaigns on both Kickstarter and our own website on Thursday, June 6."

Kickstarter backers won't be charged; those who pledged via PayPal will be receiving full refunds. Meanwhile, the campaign is being "retooled" for a relaunch in a few weeks.

The spiritual successor to the cult classic Eternal Darkness was over a million dollars short of its goal, and meeting that goal seemed increasingly unlikely. Is this campaign retooling an effort to reset the asking price to something more achievable, or was the project picked up by a publisher? Precursor will still continue development with its crowdfunding campaigns down; fans can keep up with the updates on Precursor's forums .