Serious Sam 4 delayed into September

Serious Sam 4 will reportedly feature hundreds of thousands of enemies on screen at once, but you'll need to wait a bit longer before you can mow them down. Croteam announced today that the game's original August release window will be missed, but we now have a firm date: September 24.

No specific reason was given, though the announcement video embedded above is amusing enough to quell some of the pain, and anyway, it's not a big delay.

Expect the game to lean heavily into the series' signature chaos: a handful of videos released back in May give a good indication as to what we should expect. Expect the aforementioned hordes of enemies, but also expect to be killing them sooner, and not with piddling machine guns. If Doom Eternal was too cerebral and restrained for you, this should please.

Publisher Devolver Digital issued a new gameplay trailer recently, which threw a real spanner in the works if you're up-to-date on your Serious Sam lore. Which, let's face it, you should be.