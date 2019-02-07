Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice system requirements are out

Ahead of the game's March 22 release, From Software and Activision have released the minimum and recommended system requirements for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Sengoku period action game which will shear off most of the RPG trappings of the Souls series.

Without further ado, here they are (via Steam):

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Sound card: DirectX 11 Compatible

DirectX 11 Compatible



A new story trailer released today, check it out below: