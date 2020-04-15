Sega says Persona 5 listing for PC on Amazon France is 'an error'

We know for a fact that Sony is moving towards bringing its first party games to the PC, starting with Horizon: Zero Dawn this summer. Today two more PlayStation exclusives unexpectedly popped up on Amazon France, with blank listings offering no imagery, release date, or details aside from a name and a platform: Windows. Those games are Days Gone and Persona 5 Royal.

These two games are slightly different cases: Sony owns the studio that developed Days Gone, just like it owns Horizon developer Guerrilla Games. Persona 5 is currently a PlayStation exclusive, and Persona games historically tend to stick to a single platform, but it's developed and published by Sega subsidiary Atlus. In other words, even if Sony is moving to publish its own first party games on PC, it's odd that a listing for Persona would appear on Amazon France at the exact same time.

I reached out to Sega about Persona 5 Royal, who told me "That listing is an error and we’re looking into having it taken down and how it happened."

Update: Sony has stated to IGN that "The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC."

Plenty of other evidence suggested these listings are inaccurate. Five years ago, Amazon France listed From Software's PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne for PC, a release that still hasn't come to pass. As pointed out by posters on ResetEra, Amazon France also still has a listing for Scalebound, an Xbox action game that was canceled years ago. Twitter user Wario64 has dug up multiple other Sony listings, including an Uncharted collection. Other retailers like Wal-mart have had similarly bogus listings in the past.

Amazon France did list Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC before it was announced, though, so that's at least one point in its favor. It seems likely more Sony first party games come to the PC, but don't consider these listings as confirmation.