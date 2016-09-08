Popular

Secret Legend is a gorgeous game inspired by Zelda

By

It can be hard to hide the Unity engine, but action adventure game Secret Legend does it beautifully.

A lot of the time, you can tell when a game is made with the Unity engine. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but Unity games can have a look to them that’s hard to obscure. So when I was told that Secret Legend—an action adventure game about a small fox with a sword—was made in Unity, it caught me off guard. The game’s lighting is gorgeous, even with its relatively simple art style, and made Secret Legend one of the coolest games I saw at PAX West this year. Watch the video above to hear me speak with the game’s lone creator. 

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
See comments