Sea of Thieves outlines its summer events, ahead of September's content update

Due to working from home, the Sea of Thieves team struggled to meet their content goals for the August update, according to the latest blog post by executive producer Joe Neate. "Since we started working from home, we've definitely had to be a bit more flexible with our plans for each month, and as such we've decided to move our key planned features back to our September release," he writes. Instead of the usual monthly content update, the game's August patch brought some bug fixes and performance upgrades, as well as a number of limited-time summer events.

The new events consist of a number of challenges that reward you with cosmetics, loot, and new titles. The first set, called The Summer of Sea of Thieves, is live now and runs until September 30. Hunters of the Deep, the second new event that runs from August 26 to September 8, earns you shark teeth tokens by, you guessed it, taking on the toothiest of mammals out in the virtual ocean, among other things. You can check all available events as well as your progress with each challenge on the Sea of Thieves event hub .