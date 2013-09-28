Scribblenauts Unmasked adds Batman, Superman and co., is yours to batbuy right now

It's been a good few days for superheroes. Marvel's Agents of Shield thingy made its UK TV debut, I learnt about Phoenix Jones , and I made the surprising discovery that, after being bitten by a radioactive Spider-Man, I can now pass for Tobey Maguire in a look-a-like competition if you don't look too closely or ask me to speak. With great power, comes great responsibility. Also of note: Scribblenauts Unmasked has been released , mysteriously on-time for once. It adds DC characters to the wordy, imaginative puzzle game - characters like Batman, The Joker, Superman and, er, all the other lesser ones no one ever remembers.

Remember when games cost £30? Well Scribblenauts Unmasked costs £30, though you can nab it for 10% off for the next day or so. If you own the previous game, Unlimited , you'll be given 25% off (I don't know whether the discounts stack or not). What do you you get for your batpounds? I'll refer to the batSteam Store page: "thousands of your favorite DC Comics characters and objects", a "hero creator", and a "batcomputer" (an in-game DC Comics encyclopaedia). However, I'm most intrigued by Unmasked's "new, dynamic puzzles that continuously generate different missions every time you play". Holy procedural generation, Batman!

Have a battrailer. (Ta, PCGamesN )