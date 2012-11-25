Scribblenauts Unlimited writes itself to Steam - er, unless you live in Europe

Scribblenauts Unlimited - the third in the charming puzzle series that asks you to create on-screen characters and objects by typing their names into a magical notebook - was released on Steam a little while ago to coincide with the Wii U version. Well, in North America at least. The game's still not materialised over here - in fact, it's been pushed back to 2013 - and nobody seems to be able to say why.

Unlimited came out in the US around a week ago, and was expected to hit Europe on November 30th, to coincide with the launch of the Wii U. Well, that's no longer happening. Developers 5th Cell broke the news via a tweet that reads "EU launch is not until 2013, unfortunately," with CEO Jeremy Slaczka elaborating on the situation over on NeoGAF , by stating that the delay is "due to things outside of development," and has nothing to do with localisation issues, as is often the case when it comes to Europe (The US version already has multiple languages).

Publishers Warner Bros will only say that "details on the European distribution of Scribblenauts Unlimited are coming soon." (That was in a statement to Joystiq ). In the meantime, the game is sitting there, on Steam, but bureaucracy means we're not allowed to purchase it in Europe. Ridiculous.