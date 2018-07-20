Score an MSI Radeon RX 580 with 8GB DDDR5 for $230 today

Prime Day is in the rear view mirror, but there are still some lingering deals, plus some new ones. We spotted a new one for an AMD Polaris GPU—over on Amazon, you can bring home MSI's Gaming Radeon RX 580 for $229.99 after mail-in-rebate.

That's the lowest price we've seen for a Radeon RX 580 in a very long time. We highlighted a few Radeon RX 580 deals during the 36-hour Prime Day event earlier this week, but those were priced $245 and up. It's also lower than the original MSRP, which is great to see.

Despite the typo in the listing, this doesn't ship with 8GB of some fancy new "GDRR5" memory that nobody's ever heard of. However, it does boast 8GB of GDDR5 memory (it's not the 4GB model, in other words).

It's a pretty standard looking card, save for MSI's branding on the single fan. If you've been waiting for a deal on one of these cards, go here to get.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.