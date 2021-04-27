Skip the line: we're giving away 5000 keys for Scavengers

Scavengers, a competitive sandbox shooter that mixes PvP with PvE in a frigid open world, is out in Early Access tomorrow and you should really give it a shot. We dug it in our latest hands-on , and we're mega curious about its experimental 9000-player mode ScavLab , where you can do anything from reenacting Braveheart scenes to hitting the slopes on your butt with thousands of other real players.

And while Scavengers is technically available tomorrow, April 28, you'll need to jump through at least one hoop to play it. Most people will have to get access to Scavengers through a Twitch drop scheme. Watch 30 minutes after doing some account linking, and you're in.

But if you want to skip the line and get right to it, we're giving away 5000 keys right here. To enter, just pop your email in the entry form. We'll trigger the raffle at 3 am ET, and keys should go out shortly after. It ought to give you enough time to download the game so you're ready to hit the ground running when it goes live the morning of April 28.

And don't worry, your email addresses are only used for sending out keys. Godankey won't sell or keep them; see its FAQ for more information.