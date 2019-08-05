Save up to 55% on a bunch of Logitech gaming peripherals at Amazon UK

If you've been pondering some PC gaming peripherals recently, and didn't want to splurge your money, then this selection of Logitech goodies from Amazon UK might be perfect for you. Be it a mouse, keyboard or headset, this little bundle should have something for you. Something that'll offer quality and reliability but without breaking the bank.

For instance, the Logitech G413 is down to £45. It has a durable design, consisting of high-grade materials, and features Logitech G’s own Romer-G mechanical switches. These have an actuation of just 1.5mm, and they whole plank has some excellent fully-customizable RGB backlighting.

The G433 headset is reduced to £50 and is a wired set of cans with DTS 7.1 surround sound audio, a detachable boom mic, and a lightweight design. The included cables allow it to work with consoles and smartphones, in addition to PCs so will offers versatility too. Instead of an aluminium or plastic frame, however, the G433 is covered in a stain-resistant fabric.

The two mice—the G602 at £40 and the G603 also at £40—are excellent wireless gaming rodents that are steals at this price. They will offer something different for gamers, too. The G602 has more programmable buttons and therefore customisation, but the G603 is faster with a DPI of 12,500. They both have good battery lives as well, offering hundreds of gaming hours before a charge or change is needed.

Logitech G413 gaming keyboard | £45 at Amazon (save £55)

A solid, durable and reliable plank, the G413 has a lightweight but sturdy aluminium build and Logitech's own Romer-G switches that offer precision and speed. It's also got a USB pass through which is nice.View Deal

Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse | £40 at Amazon UK (save £40)

The G602 is a versatile pointer. It has a 2,500 dpi sensor, 11 programmable buttons and a wireless range of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet). Logitech also claims battery life of up to 250 hours in performance mode, or 1,440 hours in endurance mode.View Deal

While Logitech's peripherals aren't particularly ground breaking or all-singing, all-dancing, they are solid acquisitions at these prices. If you've been wanting a refresh but without premium price tags, then this is a great opportunity.

