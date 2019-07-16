Save up to 32% on these Samsung 4K monitors

Prime Day is nearing its end, but there are still plenty more deals to pick out over the next few hours. Below, we've chosen a couple of Samsung 4K monitors that are deeply discounted as part of Amazon's sale. They're not necessarily a perfect fit for gaming, as both have a 60Hz refresh rate, but they will get you a 4K display on a more limited budget, which might suit your needs.

Samsung LU28H750UQUXEN 28-Inch 4K Ultra HD monitor | £260 (save £70)

This QLED monitor features 1ms response time and a 4K display, as well as Freesync support. It's got a 60Hz refresh rate, but it might be a good fit if you want 4K on a budget. View Deal

If you're after 4K monitors with a higher refresh rate, consider checking out our list of the best gaming monitors for more options on what's out there. Prime Day doesn't last for much longer—there's just a few hours until the deals go away, at which point Prime Day will have lasted for two days, which I'm pretty sure isn't how days are supposed to work. Oh well.

You'll find an ever-updated list of Prime Day deals on this page, including SSDs, gaming accessories and even an Instant Pot cooker. That last part has nothing to do with PC gaming, really, but I guess you could fit a 2TB SSD to the Instant Pot and see if it increases its capacity for taste.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.