Save nearly 40% on this Logitech gaming keyboard

Amazon's got a great cheap mechanical keyboard deal for the messy gamer. The spill-resistant Logitech G213 gaming keyboard is on sale now for $41.49 making it nearly 40 percent off its normal retail price.
The Logitech G213 mechanical gaming keyboard has 12 F-keys, media controls, uses Mech-Dome mechanical switches and integrated palm rest. The backlit keys provide a neat little light show over five zones that you can customize with 16.8 million colors that use Logitech Lightsync tech.
Let's face it, you use a keyboard long enough, you're going to make a mess. No judgment. We are all guilty of having a mid-match snack and or spilled a little Dr. Pepper after a frustrating death in Apex Legends. It's nice to know that you can recover your keyboard from a minor (or major) accident with just a damp cloth and some elbow grease.
Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard | $41.49 at Amazon (save $28.50)
This Logitech keyboard is spill-resistant and durable, so it should keep up with your intense gaming lifestyle. View Deal
