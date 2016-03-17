Save 25% on a PC Gamer subscription in our Easter Sale!

We are fast on the approach to Easter, so why not complement the indulgent taste of chocolate with a fresh delivery of world's number one PC gaming magazine*? Until March 22, you can get 25% off an annual subscription to PC Gamer in our Easter Sale, bringing the cost down to £44.25. Getting each one off the shelf would set you back £78—and you'd miss out on our stunning subscriber-only covers. Just enter EASTER16 at the checkout.

Each issue we go above and beyond the website with:

Inside info on the games and hardware components you must buy.

Unrivalled Making-Ofs (ever wondered how Gwent came to be?).

Huge features on everything from massive blockbuster titles to tomorrow's indie hits.

Extra Life, a section dedicated entirely to the games we love, written with passion by the PC Gamer team.

Exclusive, collectible subscriber covers featuring the best artwork from the biggest games.

Free gifts, from Steam keys to exclusive Elite ship skins or PCG cabin accessories for your Euro Truck Simulator cab.

*PC Gamer is for external use only. Please do not imbibe PC Gamer in a chocolate frenzy.