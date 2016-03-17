Save 25% on a PC Gamer subscription in our Easter Sale!

We are fast on the approach to Easter, so why not complement the indulgent taste of chocolate with a fresh delivery of world's number one PC gaming magazine*? Until March 22, you can get 25% off an annual subscription to PC Gamer in our Easter Sale, bringing the cost down to £44.25. Getting each one off the shelf would set you back £78—and you'd miss out on our stunning subscriber-only covers. Just enter EASTER16 at the checkout.
Each issue we go above and beyond the website with:
- Inside info on the games and hardware components you must buy.
- Unrivalled Making-Ofs (ever wondered how Gwent came to be?).
- Huge features on everything from massive blockbuster titles to tomorrow's indie hits.
- Extra Life, a section dedicated entirely to the games we love, written with passion by the PC Gamer team.
- Exclusive, collectible subscriber covers featuring the best artwork from the biggest games.
- Free gifts, from Steam keys to exclusive Elite ship skins or PCG cabin accessories for your Euro Truck Simulator cab.
*PC Gamer is for external use only. Please do not imbibe PC Gamer in a chocolate frenzy.