Samsung starts mass-producing 90Hz OLED panels for a new era of laptops

The go-to supplier of laptop display panels for almost 20 years, Samsung Display, recently announced that it has started mass producing 90Hz OLED displays for Asus laptops. Asus may be the first with these panels, but we expect Lenovo, Dell, HP, and more to pick them up soon.

Samsung says that its 90Hz OLED panels offer better blur length than 120Hz LCD panels (almost 10% improvement), which means smoother movement on video and gaming that's less demanding on your laptop—a claim we look forward to testing whenever we get one of these lovely Zenbook 14X laptops with 4K panels in. Compared to LCD, OLED displays have better viewing angles, response, and a better range of color.

"The 90Hz OLED panel offers more options for consumers who are looking to enjoy high-performance content on their laptops," Samsung Display said about the panels. "With our innovative OLEDs, we're further pioneering and leading the market in display technologies that offer superior image quality."

We've often sung the praises of OLED in gaming TVs because of their excellent color, deeper blacks, and overall superior picture for playing games and watching movies. The same could be said about OLED laptops. The biggest downsize with OLED displays on laptops is that they are a hell of a drain of battery life and, of course, tend to cost a fortune.

"The demand for laptops increases steadily as working from home, and remote learning become the new norm," said YC Chen, ASUS's PC BU product marketing center vice general manager. "OLED displays can meet consumers' various needs as they're using laptops for school, virtual meetings, video streaming, gaming, and more."

These OLED panels will show up in Asus' new 14-inch versions of the Zenbook 14X Pro and Vivibook Pro 14X soon. Samsung also said they would be supplying the first 16-inch 4K OLED panels, expanding Asus' OLED laptop catalog.