Saints Row creative director Steve Jaros leaves Volition for Valve

Volition creative director Steve Jaros has announced he will leave the studio after ten years. Jaros wrote the first three Saints Row games and lead development on the series' most recent installment, Saints Row 4 . “The past 10 years at Volition have been life changing,” Jaros Tweeted . “I've gotten to work with amazing people and made friends that will last a life time.”

He's heading over to Valve where he'll work on an undisclosed project which is probably not Half-Life 3. The news arrives shortly after the announcement of a Saints Row 4 expansion called Gat Out of Hell , which involves a Ouija board, hell, and probably a lot of shooting. It releases January 27: ironically, the same day Grand Theft Auto 5 arrives for PC .

"I'm super proud of the work we did on Saints Row, and am excited for what Volition does in the future, but it's time for me to move on," Jaros said in closing.

Saints Row 4 released last year to mixed reviews, though PC Gamer's Rich McCormick was one of the game's supporters . "It might not have the sheen of Grand Theft Auto," he wrote, "but Saints Row IV is both gloriously stupid and stupidly good."