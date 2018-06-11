Sable trailer shows gorgeous futuristic exploration

Explore a world of plains and tombs rendered in Moebius tones. Sable's devs describe it as "a coming-of-age tale of discovery through exploration across a strikingly rendered open world desert, and we just showcased the game at the PC Gaming Show.

"Go on a deeply personal journey across an alien planet as the young Sable, exploring ancient monuments, ruined architecture, and ships fallen from the cosmos, all while learning the history of its inhabitants and discovering her place in the world."

It looks spectacular, especially considering the fact it's made by a couple of guys in a shed. They call themselves Shedworks, suitably, and you can find out more about Sable on their website.

We've been teased by some sweet gifs so far, but this video is the first proper look we've had at the game. Stay tuned for many more reveals as the show goes on.