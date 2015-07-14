Runescape now has a 10-player raid

Old man Runescape just refuses to confine itself to a comfy rocking chair—pipe on feet, and gently puffing at a pair of slippers. No, instead the 14-year-old MMO has just introduced raids. Well, a raid.

It's a 10-player affair, and will require players to travel to the new planet of Mazcab to do battle with the minions of Tuska. Who's Tuska? A world devourer, it turns out, who was defeated as part of a recent world event.

There will, of course, be new rewards—including new armour and combat abilities.

The new world also features a PvP minigame, a procedurally generated forest, and a bunch of mini-quests for the planet's inhabitants. The ones that don't want to eat whole planets, that is.

Raids are a members-only affair, and so not available to the game's free-to-players.