Ron Gilbert reveals more character art for upcoming game with Double Fine

More concept art for Ron Gilbert's unnamed project with Double Fine has crept onto the legendary game designer's blog over the weekend. The five pictures show off The Scientist, The Adventurer, The Time Traveler, The Hillbilly and The Monk, and the brief description of each suggests that they're all going to playable characters. A multi-protagonist game by one of the men behind Day of the Tentacle? Yes please.

The five images all join together into a single panorama in the manner of a jigsaw, which I have failed to recreate in the picture above because I am stubborn and also bad at jigsaws.

Expect to see more of the game at E3 early next month. As this isn't related to the crowd-funded Double Fine Adventure project, it's probably not going to be a point-and-click in the traditional sense - Gilbert revealed the first art for the game back in November . As the Double Fine Kickstarter was in part designed to determine whether players still wanted traditional 2D adventures, it would seem unlikely that Double Fine were secretly cooking one up in the background. Nonetheless, the art has the same charm that marked out the great LucasArts adventures of the 90s. We're looking forward to finding out more.