Rockstar's April Fools prank covers GTA Online and Red Dead Online in a blanket of snow

If you log into either GTA Online or Read Dead Online today you'll be met with a surprise. It seems as though Christmas has come early this year, as Rockstar has made it snow in both GTA Online and Red Dead Online as it's April Fool's Day prank.

This isn't the first time that snowfall has blanketed both Los Santos and Laine County. Both games have had snowfall in their games, but, obviously, never in April. The Winter weather brings Winter fun, and snowballs have made a return in GTA Online. They count as an inventory item meaning you can stockpile them for an epic snowball fight (or heist if you want the challenge).

The snow in Red Dead Online has given a festive touch to the frontier making those horse rides through the wilderness as majestic as ever. Red Dead is already one of the best looking games on PC and the blanket snow adds to its magnificent landscape, as you can see from Hazard's twitter video below.

Assuming this prank is a one-off for April Fool's Day, make sure you hop into either server for some early festive fun.

Today there's a surprise change of weather in GTA Online and Red Dead Online. Enjoy this sweet April Fools' Day prank by Rockstar Games. pic.twitter.com/NDbP8x78T6April 1, 2020