Rockstar teases a Red Dead Redemption 2 thing for next week

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be out next year, and while it hasn't yet been confirmed for the PC, nobody's come around and said that it's not coming to the PC, either. And until they do, I'm going to keep paying attention and taking notice when something happens—something like, for instance, this.

What could be it? Ideally, it'll be a solid launch date (right now RDR2 is set for the loosely-defined second quarter of 2018), a new trailer, and confirmation that a PC version is on the way. But I'd be willing to settle for just one of those things. I'll let you guess which one.

I've emailed Rockstar for more information, and will update if and when I receive a reply. Hey, you never know. In the meantime, here's a rundown of what we want from RDR2—feel free to add your own ideas in the comments.