Rob more banks in Red Dead Redemption 2 with this mod

Want to rob more banks? Specifically, want to be able to rob banks in Red Dead Redemption 2 without having to follow the main story? This mod by Unlosing and Jedijosh920 will give you your wish.

You'll need the ScriptHookRDR2 mod installed first, but once you've got both set up you'll be able to walk into the Valentine Bank, Rhodes Bank, and Saint Denis Bank, point your weapon at the teller, and perform a robbery. It uses repurposed voice lines and systems from the main storyline bank robbery, simply opening them up so you can dive into a heist at any time.

It's a bit less immersion-breaking than the mod that lets bears ride horses.

