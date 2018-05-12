Rising Storm 2: Vietnam to add new faction and five maps, including three made by modders

Multiplayer FPS Rising Storm 2: Vietnam will add a new faction later this month: the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN), the military force of South Vietnam that fought alongside US soldiers against the North Vietnamese Army (NVA).

The update, due on May 29, will also add five maps, two of which are designed for the ARVN. Quang Tri is a supremacy map—teams have to capture control points and connect them to their home base—while A Sau is a nighttime territory map, which tasks the ARVN with defending an airfield and fortified camp against the NVA.

The other three maps come from a recent modding contest. They are:

Firebase Georgina, in which the NVA attack positions held by the US Army.

Borderwatch, which sees Australian forces push through jungles and open fields to attack the Viet Cong.

Resort, a helicopter-assisted assault from the sea by the US Marines against a Viet Cong-held position.

The ARVN were armed and funded by the US, and their arsenal largely consisted of older US military equipment. In Rising Storm 2, they get access to the likes of the M1 Garand, the Thompson M1A1 SMG and the M1918A2 Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR).

I was a big fan of the game when it first came out last year, but I haven't dipped back in since last summer. It made Evan's list of the best multiplayer FPSs you probably aren't playing in September, and I might well give it a shot again after the ARVN update.

Read Tripwire's full Steam post on the ARVN update here.