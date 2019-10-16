Riot Games just announced a new competitive first-person shooter

Riot Games has announced it has an online first-person shooter in development codenamed ‘Project A’. The project is in-development by a new team within Riot Games, and it isn't related to League of Legends, either. This is the first time Riot Games has ever developed a game outside of the League of Legends universe.

Details are scarce, but Riot talked big about the kinds of things that you might not expect from a game announcement. Primarily, the reveal was focused on a commitment to technology that solves long-time FPS problems created by network latency and cheaters. "We've put anti-cheat at the forefront of our development, and we will do whatever it takes to preserve the integrity of your matches," executive producer Anna Donlon said said during the stream. Likewise, Project A will also have network tech that Riot claims will eliminate issues like 'peaker's advantage'.

Like the fighting game Riot just announced, Project A is early in development and will be "going dark" for a long time while Riot continues to develop it. Riot Games made the announcement during its League of Legends 10th Anniversary livestream, which is part of a global celebration of League of Legends.

Sit tight, we're adding more details as this story develops...