League of Legends is officially getting a fighting game

Famously one of the worst kept secrets in the industry, Riot Games' fighting game was officially confirmed back in August by Riot Games employee (and Evo co-founder) Tom Cannon. Today, during its League of Legends 10th Anniversary livestream, Riot revealed the game properly, confirming it will take place in the League of Legends universe, letting players beat each other up as their favorite champions.

Codenamed Project L, Cannon said that while Riot was relieved to announce the game, but that "we're going to go dark for awhile after this, so please don't expect anything soon". The brief footage shown depicted League of Legends champions Ahri and Darius in combat.

Riot Games acquired fighting game studio Radiant Entertainment in 2016, which was co-founded by Tom and Tony Cannon. At the time of the acquisition Radiant was working on Rising Thunder, a free-to-play fighter that was closed shortly after Riot's purchase.

