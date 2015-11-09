Rig of the Month: Fallout 4

What a post-apocalyptic PC looks like

We're back! Did you miss us? The feeling is mutual, and to prove it, we're celebrating the triumphant return of Maximum PC's Rig of the Month with a professional mod themed around Fallout 4, one of the most anticipated games of 2015!

Fallout 4 is set in post-apocalyptic Boston and will feature an open-world setting. We don't know if you'll encounter any PCs among the debris, but if so, we imagine it will look a lot like the one BS Mods assembled.

This build came about by way of an invite from Corsair to enter its mod contest. The rules were simple -- it had to feature Corsair brand products (naturally) and be game related

Bob Stewart and Rod Rosenberg, two expert modders who've worked on several previous projects, accepted the challenge and invited Brian "Boddaker" Carter to jump in as well. They collectively decided to theme their mod on Fallout 4, a topical choice in gaming that gave them a lot of design elements to draw from.

They modded their system around a Corsair Graphite Series 780T full-tower case. If you look at the base, you'll notice a pair of steel beams in place of the plastic feet. Those beams are actual railroad irons plucked from a scrap yard. No cutting was necessary, as luck would have it, the small rails look like they were designed specifically for this mod!

The right-side panel looks like it's been modded with a display, but it's actually a piece of transparent vinyl with a quarter-inch light box behind it. When powered on, the side panel lights up and gives off a soft glow.

Flip through the gallery to see some more shots of the Fallout 4 PC and learn additional details.

____________________________________________

